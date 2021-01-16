Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.15. 1,958,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,565,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.76.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.