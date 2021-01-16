Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.08.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total value of C$655,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,347,656.44. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 244,350 shares worth $7,467,707.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

