Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$21.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

