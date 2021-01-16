Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.62. 8,380,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,260,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

