Capital One Financial Weighs in on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 253,410 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

