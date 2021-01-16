Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 53,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

