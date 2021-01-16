Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $18.60. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 196,307 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15. The firm has a market cap of £13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

