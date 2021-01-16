Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.84 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.99 billion and approximately $3.84 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00101533 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001799 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

