CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 8,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $224,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.