Carillion plc (CLLN.L) (LON:CLLN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carillion plc (CLLN.L) (LON:CLLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.70. Carillion plc (CLLN.L) shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 15,330 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.20.

About Carillion plc (CLLN.L) (LON:CLLN)

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

