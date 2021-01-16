Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

