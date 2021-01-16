Carolyn Ferguson Buys 14 Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 18 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 817 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £147.06 ($192.13).

GOG opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.47 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 961.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 754.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, HSBC upgraded The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,277 ($16.68).

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

