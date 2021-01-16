Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.54 ($19.46).

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Carrefour SA (CA.PA) alerts:

Shares of CA opened at €16.61 ($19.54) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.84. Carrefour SA has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.