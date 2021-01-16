Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.64. 722,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 446,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARS shares. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

