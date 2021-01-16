Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CARE stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 65.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

