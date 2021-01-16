Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 661,287 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 376,094 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

