Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 179.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.