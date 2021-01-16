CashBet Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.79 or 0.04169214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016637 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/