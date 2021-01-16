Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,227,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,758 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,186. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

