Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.30.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Catalent by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

