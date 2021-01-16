Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 55,900 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

