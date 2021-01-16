CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CCJI stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.27. CC Japan Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.79 ($2.10).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

