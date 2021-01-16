Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.76. Celestica shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 299,246 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Get Celestica alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $80,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.