Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Update

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBMG opened at $18.11 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $352.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.