Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.74.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

