Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.35 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.00523258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.93 or 0.04281409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,834,050 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

