Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.