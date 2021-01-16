Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEU. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $24.84 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

