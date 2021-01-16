Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Up 54% After Analyst Upgrade

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was up 54% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $3.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceragon Networks traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 37,430,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 4,741,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

