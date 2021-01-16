Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) PT Raised to $14.00 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSQPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

