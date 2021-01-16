CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $45.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.56 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Prudential PLC increased its position in CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

