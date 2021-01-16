Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.03 million, a P/E ratio of 123.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

