Cheung To Sells 10,000 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) insider Cheung To sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Cheung To also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £87,500 ($114,319.31).

On Monday, January 11th, Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

LON:ONC opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.29.

About Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops EarlyCDT-Liver, a blood test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk patients with liver lesions of all sizes; SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers and develop precision diagnostic tools from minimally-invasive liquid biopsies; and NavigAID for autoimmune diseases.

