Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

CVX opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

