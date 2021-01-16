Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.27.

CHS stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

