Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $12.30. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.