Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,453.46 and last traded at $1,453.46, with a volume of 9558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,395.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,346.55.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,363.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,263.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

