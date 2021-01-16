Christopher J. Senner Sells 30,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

