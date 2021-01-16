Chromia One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.