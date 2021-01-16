CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $29.15 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

