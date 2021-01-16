CIBC Boosts Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target to $12.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINWF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of PINWF opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

