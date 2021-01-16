CIBC Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.85.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

