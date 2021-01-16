CIBC Raises Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$12.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

PL opened at C$10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.27 million and a PE ratio of -49.60. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.80.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

