CIBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

IPL opened at C$13.52 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.