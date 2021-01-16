CIBC Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to $57.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

EMRAF stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

