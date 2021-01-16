Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.57

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. CIBC cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.72.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.64. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

