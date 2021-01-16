Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.44

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 121775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

