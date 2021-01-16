Clarius Group LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

