Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $489.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.68. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

