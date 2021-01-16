Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.09 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

